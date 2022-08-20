Nuvei (NVEI) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is one of 232 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nuvei to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvei and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million $102.29 million 63.49 Nuvei Competitors $3.34 billion $326.21 million 29.11

Nuvei’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

30.5% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvei and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71 Nuvei Competitors 770 5603 11741 265 2.63

Nuvei presently has a consensus target price of $66.92, suggesting a potential upside of 106.66%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.91%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15% Nuvei Competitors -12.35% -7,200.38% -2.76%

Summary

Nuvei beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.