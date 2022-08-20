Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.70. 932,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

