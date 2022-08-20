Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,163,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,315,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

CVNA traded down $5.56 on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,362. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $363.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

