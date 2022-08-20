Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $48.70. 23,130,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,723,284. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

