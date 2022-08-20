Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,333,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.20. 1,289,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.