Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.44. 997,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,719. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

