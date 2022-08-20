Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,257,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,955,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

