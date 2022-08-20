Occam.Fi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,030.00 (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Occam.Fi has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $22,030.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00106696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00252648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OCC uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Octoin is the international platform with the maximum number of investment tools for earning the money at the crypto market. The Octoin Leaders have managed to implement the main principle of the project which is to unite the world capital for the professional influence of the crypto markets. “

