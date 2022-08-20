OKB Reaches One Day Volume of $19.46 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, OKB has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $19.46 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $18.36 or 0.00086843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078422 BTC.

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

