Old National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
About Old National Bancorp
