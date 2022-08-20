Only1 (LIKE) Trading Down 7% This Week

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1.27 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,049.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00127033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078443 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

