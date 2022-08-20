OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 9,864 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,547.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,669 shares in the company, valued at $566,352.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OppFi Stock Performance

OPFI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 189,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $267.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About OppFi

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

