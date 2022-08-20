OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Holdings Increased by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the quarter. Mount Capital Ltd owned about 0.33% of OptimizeRx worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Edward Stelmakh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Edward Stelmakh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $50,112.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $104,357 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.94 million, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Stories

