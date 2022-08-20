Orca Trading Down 16.1% This Week (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Orca has a market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $340,795.00 worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orca has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orca Profile
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,099,414 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Orca Coin Trading
