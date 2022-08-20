Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.70). Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 42,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.84. The firm has a market cap of £12.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

