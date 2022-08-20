O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,244 shares of company stock valued at $33,330,855 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $736.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.39. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

