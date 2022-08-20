Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

