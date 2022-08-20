Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.