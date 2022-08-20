Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,691 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Otis Worldwide worth $102,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 361,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.