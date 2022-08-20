Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys 56,400 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 867.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for about 0.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $22.56 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.