Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $35,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

