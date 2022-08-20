Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 51,491 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,491 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in PNM Resources by 288.9% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after buying an additional 845,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after buying an additional 779,756 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,482,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 658,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 452,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

