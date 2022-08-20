Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $3,809.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Oxbull.tech
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
