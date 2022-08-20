Oxen (OXEN) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $425,232.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.81 or 0.07690769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00160442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00258901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00687285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00551089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001079 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,565,622 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

