Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.