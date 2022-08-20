PAID Network Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $71,601.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

