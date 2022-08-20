Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,083,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

