Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 611 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

