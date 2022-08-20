Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for about 1.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vontier by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

Vontier Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 819,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.