Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 2.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 2,584,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,714. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $52,407,543 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

