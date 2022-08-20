Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,130,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

