Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 304,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

