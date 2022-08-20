Parnassus Investments LLC Has $18.28 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,537 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Morningstar worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,503,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average is $257.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

