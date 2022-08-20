Parnassus Investments LLC Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 159,393 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $202.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $492.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,378.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.21.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

