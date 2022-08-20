Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400,920 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cerner worth $63,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.