Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 75 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.2% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.7% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.44. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.