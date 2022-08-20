Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.23% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 89,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $66.27.

