Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 25,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

