Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7,366.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,202,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $113.04 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

