Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.01 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

