Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,649 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

