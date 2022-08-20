Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

