Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

