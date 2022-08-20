Paviter Singh Binning Sells 20,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.76, for a total transaction of C$3,175,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,477,078.87.

TSE WN opened at C$161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$128.11 and a one year high of C$162.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$152.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.4999995 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

