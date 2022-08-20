PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,545,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.