Peanut Trading 16% Lower This Week (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $136,738.24 and $205,489.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032076 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

