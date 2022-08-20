Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Pentair worth $41,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

