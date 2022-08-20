Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Tops One Day Volume of $12.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.92 or 0.00114192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $334,826.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,943.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00126007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00102035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

