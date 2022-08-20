Pera Finance (PERA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,105.00

Pera Finance (PERA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Pera Finance has a market cap of $112,788.98 and approximately $12,105.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pera Finance has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Pera Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pera Finance
Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 36,263,955 coins. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pera Finance
Receive News & Updates for Pera Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pera Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.