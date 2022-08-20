Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $83.81. 151,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

